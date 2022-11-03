NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving's Tweet

The NBA responded to Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, who once was a Miami Heat target during free agency, when caused a stir when he recently tweeted his support of a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America." The film features antisemitic "tropes" according to Rolling Stone.

On Thursday, league commissioner Adam Silver released a statement.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material," Silver said. "While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

Nets owner Joe Tsai also condemned Irving's comments for the entire organization.

"I'm disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation," Tsai tweeted. "I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion."

