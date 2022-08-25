Skip to main content

NBA Fans Compare the Lakers Trade for Patrick Beverley to the Proposal for Kyle Lowry a Year Ago

The Lakers have just traded Talen Horton-Tucker after refusing to last year.

This week, the Los Angeles Lakers traded Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz for veteran guard Patrick Beverley.

Beverley brings a level of defense and grit the Lakers were missing last season. While the Lakers can take this trade as a win, many fans are criticizing the team for not trading for Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry last season.

Last season, the Lakers considered Horton-Tucker a valuable piece for their future. In a proposed trade with the Toronto Raptors, the Lakers stated that Horton-Tucker was not factored into any proposals.

Months later, they are now trading their young shooting guard after just three seasons.

Many criticisms also stem from Beverley’s history of beef with Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. While it is still unclear if Westbrook will remain on the Lakers in the near future, the tension between the two may be a problem.

While many fans made comparisons in favor of Lowry, some defended the refusal to trade for him. Lowry had a dip in production with the Heat and an underwhelming postseason. He was still a high-value player at the time of the trade proposal, so pointing to his current production is only doing so hindsight.

Now as a member of the Heat, Lowry can hopefully improve to return to the form he had in Toronto.

