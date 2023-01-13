NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 12: Luka Doncic Gets Double Overtime Victory Against Los Angeles Lakers

Doncic forced overtime twice for the Dallas Mavericks.

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

Luka Doncic had 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists against the Los Angeles Lakers. It was his 10th triple-double of the season.

He nailed the 3-pointers that sent the game into overtime and double overtime.

OTHERS:

Damian Lillard’s 50 points weren't enough to get the win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lillard accounted for 44 percent of the Portland Trail Blazers’ total points. It was the 13th 50-point game of Lillard’s career and his highest-scoring performance of the season.

-Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell had a 26-point game, including 10 in the fourth quarter. He and Darius Garland closed things out in Portland with a combined 18 points in the final stretch.

-Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam led the way with 35 points, seven rebounds and three assists for a cruising victory against the Charlotte Hornets. The Raptors have won three consecutive games for the first time this season.

-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 37-point performance led the Oklahoma City Thunder over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat.