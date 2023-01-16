NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 15: LeBron James Passes 38,000-Point Mark with Another Star Performance Against Philadelphia 76ers

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

LeBron James’ 35-point performance against the 76ers placed him alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players to score 38,000 points. He officially crossed the mark in the midst of his 16-point first quarter. Although the Lakers did not get the victory, James is closing the gap on Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring title.

OTHERS:

-Terance Mann shined for the Los Angeles Clippers with a season-high 31 points against the Houston Rockets. With point guard John Wall sidelined with injury, the Clippers’ backcourt will need more production like this in his absence.

-Nikola Jokic continued his bid for a third straight MVP with his 12th triple-double of the season. Jokic had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists against the Orlando Magic, knocking down the winning 3-pointer with less than 1.5 seconds left. The Denver Nuggets are undefeated when Jokic has a triple-double.

-The Chicago Bulls ended an 11-game losing streak against the Golden State Warriors behind Nikola Vucevic’s career-high 43 points. Vucevic added 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals to his career performance.

-Julius Randle’s season-high 42 points led the Knicks in their 11th straight win against the Detroit Pistons. Randle added 15 rebounds, making him the first Knick since Patrick Ewing (Jan. 19, 1996) to have at least 40 points and 15 rebounds.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.