NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 22: LeBron James Leads Lakers to a 25-Point Comeback Against Trail Blazers

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a furious comeback against the Portland Trail Blazers. James had 37 points and 11 rebounds to overcome the 25-point deficit.

“I guess it’s only one or two ways, you can either go out and you can lay down and get ready for the next game or you can see what happens in the third quarter, make a game of it," James said. “And for us as competitors, and our team and our makeup this year, we’re not a lay-down team. That's just not the makeup of our club.”

OTHERS

-The Brooklyn Nets hung on against the Golden State Warriors behind another superstar performance by Kyrie Irving.

Irving nearly recorded a triple-double with 38 points, nine assists and seven rebounds, scoring 12 points fourth quarter while playing without Kevin Durant.

“He’s been really good at picking his spots,” Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said. “Understanding when we need him to take over the game, act as a decoy or be a screener; different levels of the game he’s able to produce for us. Big buckets at the end of the game and just big plays. He loves those moments, and he’s continued to show it.”

- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 34-point performance ended the Denver Nuggets’ nine-game win streak. Gilgeous-Alexander had the winning shot with less than 10 seconds remaining. It was his 27th 30-point game of the season, which is second in the league behind Luka Doncic.

- Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet snapped a three-game losing streak with a 28-point performance Sunday night. VanVleet is averaging 31.3 points and seven assists his last four games.

- Kawhi Leonard led the Los Angeles Clippers to victory over the Dallas Mavericks with 30 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.