NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 3: Giannis Antetokounmpo Registers Career-High 55 Points Against Wizards

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a career-high 55 points against the Washington Wizards. In the continued absence of Khris Middleton, the Greek Freak continues to impose his will against opposing defenses.

OTHERS:

-Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann had 21 off the bench in a blowout victory against the Boston Celtics. The absence of star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led others to shine. Mann also had three steals, two blocks and six rebounds.

-De’Aaron Fox continued as the star point guard for the Sacramento Kings with a 37-point performance along with two blocks and six assists. Fox scored 22 points in the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz, including the final shot to give Sacramento the win.

-Utah forward Lauri Markkanen shined in the loss to the Kings. Markkanen had 28 points, nearly knocking down the tying shot that would have forced overtime.

-Bucks center Brook Lopez, the league-leader in blocks, had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks in the win against the Wizards.

