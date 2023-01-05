NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 4: Jalen Brunson Has Career-Best 38 Points in Win Against San Antonio Spurs

Brunson’s 38 lifts New York to its third straight victory.

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has a career game with 38 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Knicks are on a three-game win streak after previously dropping five in a row.

OTHERS:

-Orlando Magic rookie forward Paolo Banchero continued his consistent scoring season with a 25-point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Banchero also had eight rebounds and seven assists and a highlight dunk on star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

-Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards had another monster performance with 32 points, seven rebounds and three assists against the Portland Trail Blazers. Edwards is shining in the absence of Timberwolves star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

-Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his second triple-double of the season, and the 31st of his career. The Bucks star added to his MVP campaign with 30 points, 10 assists and a season-high 21 rebounds.

-Even in the Nets’ loss to the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant registered 44 points, four rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. The Bulls ended the Nets' 12-game winning streak.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.