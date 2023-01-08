NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 7: Luka Doncic Notched His Ninth-Triple Double of the Season Against New Orleans Pelicans

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

Luka Doncic recorded another triple-double to total his ninth on the season. Doncic added to his MVP campaign with 34 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against the New Orleans Pelicans. He is currently trailing Nikola Jokic for the league lead in triple-doubles.

OTHERS:

-Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan exploded against the Utah Jazz with 35 points, two rebounds and seven assists. After an eight-point first half, including zero in the first quarter, DeRozan broke out with a solid second half performance. In the fourth quarter alone, the Bulls forward logged 15 points. He and Zach Lavine have been the superstar tandem in Chicago, as evidenced by the victory Saturday night.

-Orlando Magic point guard Markelle Fultz had 16 points, five rebounds, and seven assists in the 115-101 victory against the Golden State Warriors. Fultz stood out for his six steals, which is tied for the third-highest in a single game in franchise history.

-Jayson Tatum had another All-Star performance in the Boston Celtics’ narrow victory against the San Antonio Spurs. Tatum finished the night with 34 points, including the tie-breaking basket late in the fourth quarter. While Jaylen Brown stuffed the stat sheet, Tatum made the shots down the stretch to win the game.

-LeBron James’ 37-point performance against the Sacramento Kings led the Los Angeles Lakers to their fifth consecutive win. James recorded his 15th game with at least 30 points this season. Thomas Bryant and Russell Westbrook added 20-point double-doubles, giving James the teammate support he needs.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.