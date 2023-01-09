NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 8: Philadelphia 76ers Defeat Pistons with Triple-Double from James Harden

The Sixers guard had his second triple double of the season.

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

In the absence of Sixers star Joel Embiid, James Harden took control with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Detroit Pistons. Philadelphia’s frontcourt had the majority of the scoring but Harden and Tyrese Maxey led the way with a combined 43 points.

OTHERS:

-Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner went off with 29 points, four blocks and nine rebounds against the Charlotte Hornets. Indiana’s comeback victory included a 43-point fourth quarter with 12 points from Turner. The two-time league leader in blocks also made a defensive play against Hornets center Mason Plumlee’s late-game shot.

-Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his breakout season with 33 points, five rebounds and five assists against the Dallas Mavericks. The Thunder took a comfortable victory Sunday night behind Gilgeous-Alexander’s 24th game with at least 30 points.

-Trae Young recorded 30 points, eight assists and two rebounds to hand the Los Angeles Clippers their sixth consecutive loss. This victory allows the Atlanta Hawks to hang with the Miami Heat in contention for the top spot in the Southeastern division.

-Damian Lillard’s 34-point performance wasn’t enough to overcome the Toronto Raptors. Lillard has still performed at a high level this season despite missing time due to injury. His 27.3 points per game would rank top 10 in the league but he has not played enough games to qualify.

