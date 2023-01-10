NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance

The Pelicans are looking to remain atop the Western Conference without their star center.

TOP PLAYER OF THE DAY:

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players.

OTHERS:

-Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from 17 down against the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. He got key contributions from Joe Ingles (17 points) and Jrue Holiday hit clutch shots down the stretch. Milwaukee will need more of this in the absence of All-Star forward Khris Middleton.

-Harrison Barnes’ season-high 30 point performance led the Sacramento Kings to a blowout victory against the Orlando Magic. Sacramento’s 23 3-pointers Monday night set a franchise record for the most in a game. Even at 21-18, the Kings still remain atop the underwhelming Pacific division.

-The Boston Celtics maintained the best record in the league with another strong night from forward Jayson Tatum. He had 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in the Celtics' win over the Chicago Bulls.

-Jamal Murray’s season-high 34 point night led the Denver Nuggets past the Los Angeles Lakers. Nikola Jokic had his league-high 11th triple-double of the season but it was Murray’s scoring that helped the Nuggets cruise past Los Angeles.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.