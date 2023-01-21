New Orleans Pelicans Experiencing Same Injury Woes As Miami Heat Have All Season

Pelicans have struggled since All-Stars Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson were injured

The Miami Heat had their share of injuries this season but now are preparing to face a team with similar issues of late.

On Sunday, the Heat play the New Orleans Pelicans for the second time in a week. Once again, the Pelicans are without All-Stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

“We have a ‘next man up’ mentality, but it’s always nice to have two All-Stars in the rotation," Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III recently told The Athletic. That’s just the bottom line. You’re missing about 40 points on a very low night. You’re getting at least 40 from those two.”

At one point, the Pelicans held the No. 1 spot in the Western Conference standings. They are now fourth at 26-20 and have lost seven of 10.

“Stay together. I think that’s the main thing,” Murphy said. "We went through this a lot last year, where we lost a lot of games in a row. We never splintered as a group. We just stayed together. I think that’s what really helped us and propelled us into the postseason. We never went our separate ways and started blaming each other or pointing fingers. As long as we (don’t) do that, we’ll be fine.”

