New York Jets’ Sideline Argument Mirrors Miami Heat’s Scuffle Last Season

Tempers tend to flare in professional sports, even between those on the same team. This was the case for New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and his defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton. Williams was seen yelling at Whitecotton after the Cincinnati Bengals scored a 56-yard touchdown to end the first quarter.

Williams seemed to have a problem with the coverage on the play. Because the Jets were blitzing, Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd was able to get open with the lack of players in the backfield. New York went down 14-6 in this eventual 27-12 defeat. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had 163 passing yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter.

This heated moment was similar to the Miami Heat’s infamous argument last year between Jimmy Butler and head coach Erik Spoelstra. The Heat were in midst of a blowout loss in the third quarter against a Warriors team without Draymond Green, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The frustration on the court boiled over to the sidelines. Udonis Haslem got involved with the argument as well, siding with Spoelstra. Haslem later addressed the argument, adding there was no bad blood beyond that situation.

After the Bengals game, Williams addressed the media and revealed this altercation was just in the heat of the moment.

“In the game, you just get heated,” Williams said. “There wasn’t no real shouting match like everybody making it seem. I love my coach and my coach loves me. We’re all competitors out here, we got dogs in the room. I just trust the D-line so much that we can put it on our back to win this game.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat complete roster with Dru Smith signing. CLICK HERE

Two Heat players crack ESPN's 100. CLICK HERE

Heat to hold training camp in the Bahamas. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.