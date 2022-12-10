No Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Tonight Gives Indiana Pacers An Easier Road Ahead Of Facing Miami Heat Monday
It's not that the Indiana Pacers will have an off day when they face the Brooklyn Nets tonight.
But they will have a much easier time with the Brooklyn Nets without eight players, including Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons. All are listed as out for injury management. In other words, they are resting. To be fair, the Nets are on the second night of a back-to-back. Irving and Durant each had 30-point games Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.
The Nets will field a makeshift roster against the Pacers. How does this affect the Miami Heat? The Pacers and Heat meet Monday in Indianapolis.
If the Pacers win big, as expected, they could have a little extra rest entering their game against the Heat. The same could hold true for the Heat, who are playing the lowly San Antonio Spurs (7-18) Sunday night in Miami.
The Nets sitting so many players will almost certainly raise the eyebrows of fans around the NBA. The league has often been criticized for teams using games to rest players when fans pay good money to watch their favorite stars.
The Nets situation is reminiscent of when Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was fined $250,000 for resting Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker for their nationally-televised game against the LeBron James-led Heat in 2012. It matched the league's best two teams, with the Heat and Spurs facing later that season in the Finals and in 2014.
