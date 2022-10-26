Pat Riley Once Had To Tell Magic Johnson To Stop Training

Pat Riley has often been called a masterful motivator.

In the case of Magic Johnson, Riley helped Johnson put the brakes on during the offseason while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson spoke of his workout habits in a podcast interview with Shannon Sharpe.

He said he trained hard during the summer to the point Riley, who was the coach at the time, told him to give his body a rest.

"When you add the regular season, and then you add the playoff games as well every year," Johnson said on the show. "And then, we were also professionals. So, we only took probably two to three weeks off and then we were right back training," Johnson said. "When I played, I trained all the time. My coach, Pat Riley had to call me and say 'stop training, you gonna burn yourself out.'"

Riley and Johnson teamed to win four NBA championships in the 1980s. Riley later won another title with the Miami Heat in 2006 before becoming the team president. Both are members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

