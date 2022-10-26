Skip to main content

Pat Riley Once Had To Tell Magic Johnson To Stop Training

The Hall of Famer detailed his offseason workout habits in podcast interview

Pat Riley has often been called a masterful motivator. 

In the case of Magic Johnson, Riley helped Johnson put the brakes on during the offseason while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson spoke of his workout habits in a podcast interview with Shannon Sharpe

He said he trained hard during the summer to the point Riley, who was the coach at the time, told him to give his body a rest. 

"When you add the regular season, and then you add the playoff games as well every year," Johnson said on the show. "And then, we were also professionals. So, we only took probably two to three weeks off and then we were right back training," Johnson said. "When I played, I trained all the time. My coach, Pat Riley had to call me and say 'stop training, you gonna burn yourself out.'"

Riley and Johnson teamed to win four NBA championships in the 1980s. Riley later won another title with the Miami Heat in 2006 before becoming the team president. Both are members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com 

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_19295491_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, Betting Line, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19268701_168389536_lowres
News

Gambling Website Says Miami Heat Unlikely To Be Involved In Russell Westbrook Trade Talks

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_17871007_168389536_lowres
News

Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19253234_168389536_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Precious Achiuwa Shines In Victory Against Old Team

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19222142_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Will Not Make Three-Game Road Trip

By Shandel Richardson
spo on jimmy
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra On Jimmy Butler Sitting Most Of The Fourth Quarter In Monday's Loss To Toronto Raptors

By Shandel Richardson
jimmy after raptors loss
News

Jimmy Butler On The State Of The Miami Heat: `We Got To Start Winning'

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19295125_168389536_lowres
News

How Miami Heat Twitter Reacted To Monday's Loss To The Toronto Raptors

By Jayden Armant