Patrick Beverley And Damian Lillard Nearly Come To Blows After Altercation At Free Throw Line

Beverley was given a technical foul after approaching Lillard during free throw attempt

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is one of the NBA's scrappiest players, which also causes him to get into several skirmishes.

Another almost happened during Sunday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers when he nearly got into it with Damian Lillard. The drama started while Lillard was at the foul line. Both players were jawing and then Lillard said, "I'll beat your ass."

That caused Beverley to approach Lillard while he was taking the free throw. Both players had to be separated by teammates before a technical was called on Beverley.

Heat fans remember Beverley as an eager rookie when he was in training camp in 2010, the first year LeBron James and Chris Bosh teamed with Dwyane Wade. Beverley was cut just before the season started but has developed into one of the league's best defenders since.

