Prep For Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s Touchdown Throw Resembles Ray Allen’s Iconic Three-Pointer

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a career performance Sunday in a 42-38 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tagovailoa’s performance silenced many who criticized him for not living up to his hype as a franchise quarterback. He answered the criticism by throwing for more than 450 yards and six touchdowns in a Dolphins’ comeback victory.

One of the touchdowns came on what appeared to be an improvised play by the Dolphins quarterback. However, a video on social media shows that Tagovailoa actually practiced this play earlier in the week.

This play draws comparisons to Ray Allen’s iconic 3-point shot against the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals. While many thought this shot was a lucky or improvised play, Allen had been rehearsing this scenario in practice for months beforehand. During the season, Allen routinely worked on backing up from the paint and shooting 3-pointers from the corner.

“Offensive rebound, say I get knocked down after a layup and need to jump out for the corner 3," Allen said to head coach Erik Spoelstra. "Gotta get in the habit. You never know.”

Allen’s ability to prepare for any given situation fueled his dedication to perfecting his corner three, which eventually transcended into one of the most clutch shots in NBA history. While the dynamics of this practice may have been confusing at first, it eventually came to fruition when Allen knocked down the game-tying shot that resulted in an NBA championship two days later.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Is Russell Westbrook a good fit for the Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler still considered one of the league's villains. CLICK HERE

Heat's NBA 2K23 ratings revealed. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.