Report: Los Angeles Clippers Have Interest In Kyle Lowry

Lowry among the point guards the Clippers are coveting in free agency

With trades already taking place, rumors are starting to heat up.

On a recent episode of the “Locked On NBA” podcast, Matt Moore of The Action Network mentioned Miami Heat’s point guard Kyle Lowry, 36, being a target by some teams.

“The teams I’ve heard that have some interest in him — two I can mention are the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Clippers,” Moore said on the podcast.

With John Wall and Luke Kennard dealing with injuries, the Clippers have issues at point guard. Adding Lowry, who has already missed nine regular season games due to injuries, will temporarily fix the issue. Lowry is under contract until 2024.

The Heat could either target Robert Covington or Kennard because both fill needs. The Heat, who rank 26th in rebounding, need another big body. Kennard would be a valuable asset to help the Heat's 3-point shooting woes this season.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Floater becomes part of Tyler Herro's offensive game. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler adjusting to double-teams. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry still part of the offensive game plan. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog: https://substack.com/profile/114079068-cory-nelson?utm_source=account-card