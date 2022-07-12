Report: Utah Jazz Entertaining Trade Offers For Donovan Mitchell

After being considered off the market, Mitchell and Jazz are listening to other teams

Last week, Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell was rumored to not request a trade.

But a recent from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski suggests otherwise. He tweeted this Tuesday evening, “After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN.”

The Miami Heat have been one of the favorites to acquire Mitchell. The team has been in a search for another high-level player alongside Jimmy Butler. Mitchell was seen taking pictures with Butler and Bam Adebayo, as well as posting an Instagram video practicing with Adebayo.

Rapper Fat Joe, who is close with Mitchell, said Mitchell’s preferred destination was Miami.

These advantages will certainly help the Heat’s case.

Considering how much of a haul the Jazz received for Rudy Gobert, the Heat will probably end up having to pay a larger price. However, there is more of an incentive for Mitchell to go to the Heat because it is his preference above other teams. In addition, Miami has role players to trade for Mitchell. Their depth is filled with players who can start and help sustain a team for Utah.

Meanwhile, Mitchell will give the Heat the one-two punch that Adebayo was supposed to be with Butler.

With this news, the Heat are going back to the drawing board, as their last trade proposal was shut down by the Jazz.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.