Robert Horry Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has No Obligation To Attend Game LeBron James Break Scoring Record
Last year Kareem Abdul-Jabbar graciously said he would attend the game LeBron James breaks the all-time scoring record.
James is expected to pass Abdul-Jabbar sometime early next month. Abdul-Jabbar has held the record nearly 40 years. James, who played for the Miami Heat from 2010-14, could do it early as Feb. 9 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
"If he can keep up his consistency I'll gladly be there to congratulate him if and when he breaks the scoring record," Abdul-Jabbar tweeted in January of 2022.
Seven-time champions Robert Horry disagreed with Abdul-Jabbar. He said he would have a hard time watching someone break his record.
"People always say records are made to be broken," Horry said while speaking on his Big Shot Bob podcast. "That's (expletive). Everybody that says that ain't got no damn records. You don't want your record to be broken. You want to be No. 1 all time in that situation. If someone is about to break my record, you think I'm going to go sit in the (expletive) stands and watch you break my record and be pissed?"
