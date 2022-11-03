San Antonio Spurs Facing Lawsuit Involving Former Player Josh Primo

The San Antonio Spurs have been considered one of the NBA's most wholesome organizations but a recent report may have some reconsider.

On Thursday morning, former former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen sued the Spurs and ex-player Josh Primo and filed a criminal complaint over alleged incidents involving indecent exposure by Primo. The lawsuit alleges Primo of exposing himself nine times to her beginning in December 2021 and the franchise failed to act.

Cauthen's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, held a news conference Thursday morning.

"She didn't run to the press. She didn't run off and file a lawsuit. She instead tried to handle things in a way that she felt was appropriate -- in a way that would bring some real change in the Spurs organization," Buzbee said. "Unfortunately, that didn't work out that way."

Primo was the No. 12 pick in the NBA draft in 2021. He was surprisingly released by the Spurs last week for unknown reasons before details started to emerge. After his release, teams around the league will still have the opportunity to see Primo, who has plenty potential.

