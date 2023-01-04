Shannon Sharpe Says Lakers Are Dangerous If LeBron Plays At This Level When Anthony Davis Returns

The Fox Sports 1 analyst feels the Lakers could make the play-in tournament

At 16-21, the Los Angeles Lakers are now an afterthought to make the NBA playoffs.

When Anthony Davis returns and if LeBron James keeps playing at this pace, the Lakers could be back in the postseason. At least that's how Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe feels.

The Lakers, who play the Miami Heat Wednesday, are No. 13 in the Western Conference standings but have won two straight behind James. He has scored at least 40 points in both wins, carrying the load while Davis is injured. The Lakers are 5-5 without Davis.

“If AD comes back by early February and LeBron is playing at this level, the Lakers can get to the play-in. Then they’re a very scary team.”

The Heat go for a season sweep against the Lakers tonight at Staples Center. They are 2-1 on the five-game, West Coast road trip.

