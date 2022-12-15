Shaquille O'Neal Says He Used Same Motivational Tactics On Young Dwyane Wade As Kobe Bryant

O'Neal was fortunate to play with Wade and Bryant when they were both young players

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade were one of the greatest duos during their time together with the Miami Heat but it didn’t come easy.

When O’Neal was traded to the Heat from the Los Angeles Lakers, Wade was young and without won a championship. With three titles, O’Neal pushed Wade by using the same tactics he did with a young Kobe Bryant when they were teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Me and Kobe, we came in together. Got signed on the same day. So, we had eight years to grow.” Shaq told Esquire, “I’m going to the Heat, I’m an older player, I ain’t got time for these psychological games”.

O’Neal continued saying, “What I learned to do with Kobe is, you get him mad, he plays on a different level. I knew that from the days we used to call him ‘Showboat’. I knew exactly what I was doing. Because I was the first one to see the kid when he was 18 years old. And I saw that he wanted to be great.”

Even though tension later grew between O’Neal and Bryant, the tactics were successful. O'Neal and Wade teamed to win the Heat's first championship in 2006.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Victor Oladipo comes up big in Thunder victory. CLICK HERE

How Twitter reacted to the Heat's win in OKC. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro hits the winning basket against Thunder. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com