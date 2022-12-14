Skip Bayless Once Again Trolls LeBron James After Loss To Boston Celtics

As usual, Bayless questioned LeBron's 'clutch gene' in Lakers' loss to Celtics

LeBron James missed a shot at the end of the game that would've led the Los Angeles Lakers to victory Tuesday against the Boston Celtics.

So, naturally, his biggest critic surfaced.

Fox Sports 1 television host Skip Bayless wasted little time to begin bashing James. He finished with 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists but it didn't stop Bayless.

After the game, he quickly tweeted:

"NOOOOOOOOOOOO, LEBRON. NOT AGAIN. YOU FAILED TO CLOSE AGAIN. ANOTHER MISSED GAME-WINNER, AN AWKWARD THREE WHEN YOU COULD'VE DRIVEN IT AND MADE JUST ONE FREE THROW TO WIN. HAVE SOME GUTS! NO CLUTCH GENE."

Bayless has made a career from bashing James, dating to his years with the Miami Heat from 2010-14. Despite leading the Heat to two championships, James has won titles with the Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Still, he gets criticism from people like Bayless. Go figure.

