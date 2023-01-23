Skip Bayless Whiffs On Chance To Praise LeBron James

The LeBron critic once again refuses to credit Lakers superstar

LeBron James added to his long list of accomplishments by leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 25-point comeback victory Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

He scored 17 of his 37 points in third quarter and is now 224 points shy of the NBA's career scoring mark. While basketball is a team sport, James was the main force in the win. But his longtime critic Skip Bayless of Fox Sports 1 chose to credit James' teammates instead of the soon-to-be 19-time All-Star.

"LeBron has plenty of help, even without AD. Lakers storm back from 25 down at half, outscore Blazers at Portland 75-41 in the second half," Bayless tweeted. "Plenty of help from Thomas Bryant, Schroder, PatBev. Way to go, guys. Good luck vs Clippers on Tuesday."

This is nothing new for Bayless. He's carved a niche by faulting James more than praising him. It started in 2010 when James created a "super team" by joining the Miami Heat, teaming with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's win versus Pelicans. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to win against Pelicans. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry endorses Bam Adebayo for All-Star Game. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com