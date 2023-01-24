Stephen A. Smith Says The Boston Celtics Are `Easily' The Favorites To Win Championship

The Heat tonight face the best team in basketball according to ESPN analyst

The Boston Celtics are coming off a loss to the Orlando Magic, one of the bottom feeders in the Eastern Conference.

It still won't diminish the fact some consider them the best team in the NBA. At least that's how ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith feels. The Celtics remain the No. 1 seed in the East entering tonight's game against the Miami Heat.

"Boston is the best team in basketball," Smith said on a recent episode of `First Take'. "They can hurt you in a multitude of ways. Right now, I don't think anybody would argue with the fact that Jayson Tatum is the leading league MVP candidate. He is a superstar. They have the best depth in the NBA ... Not to mention the fact that their defense can turn it up a notch whenever Robert Williams is on the court. Right now, the Boston Celtics are easily the favorites to win it all."

Tonight is the final meeting between the Heat and Celtics this season. Last year they met in the conference finals, with the Celtics winning in seven games. The Heat have regressed while the Celtics are duplicating last season's success and then some.

