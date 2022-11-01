Skip to main content

Steve Nash Firing In Brooklyn Should Make Miami Heat More Appreciative Of Erik Spoelstra Era

The Nets have had 11 coaches since the Heat hired Spoelstra in 2008

On Tuesday, it was announced the Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash.

Nash is the 11th coach in franchise history since the Miami Heat hired coach Erik Spoelstra in 2008. It proves the Heat should be fortunate to have the stability of Spoelstra. 

"We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons," Nets general manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure. Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time."

While the Nets have dealt with so much inconsistency at coach, the Heat have had Spoelstra for the past 15 years. He has a record of 662-458, good for a 59 percent winning percentage. Under Spoelstra, the Heat have made the playoffs 11 times and appeared in the NBA Finals five times. The Heat won championships in 2012 and 2013. 

