Takeaway From The Miami Heat's Victory Against The Golden State Warriors

The Miami Heat break a two-game losing streak, pulling away for a 116-109 victory Tuesday against the defending champions Golden State Warriors.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

ADEBAYO’S DEFENSE CONTINUES TO SHOW

Bam Adebayo has always been credited for his defense and this game was another showcase. His defense was all over the place, ultimately leading to three steals. His highlight play took place in the second quarter when he jumped and blocked Jordan Poole’s driving layup.

KEEPING UP WITH CURRY

The Heat’s defense had trouble keeping up with Stephen Curry, particularly in the first quarter. Curry has always been known for his fast movement but he took advantage of the Heat’s slow reactions as he hit two quick 3-pointers in the first quarter. Caleb Martin, Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry had the duty of guarding him in the quarter but couldn’t keep up with him. Curry finished with eight points in the lone quarter on 100 percent shooting.

BAM’S SCREEN ACTION

Adebayo is making a name for himself in terms of screens and pick-and-rolls. He set screens for his teammates throughout the game and even took it upon himself to execute pick-and-rolls by driving to the basket. He is third in the league in set screens with five.

BUTLER’S 3-POINT SHOT

Jimmy Butler continues to improve his 3-point shooting this season. Although he shot just 28 percent from long range, he finished with two 3-pointers, both coming from the left corner in the second quarter.

BUTLER’S CLUTCH SHOT

After months of criticism for his missed 3-pointer in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics, Butler showed he can still be trusted in late-game situations. With 10 seconds left in the game and the Heat up 112-109, Butler leaned in for a mid-range shot over defender Klay Thompson to give the Heat the lead for good.

HEAT’S 3-POINT SHOOTING

The Heat set a new record of most 3-pointers this season with 16, one more than the previously set record of 15 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 26.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Erik Spoelstra says the Heat need to play better together. CLICK HERE

Heat need more big games from Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

Watch Steph Curry put a crossover on Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson