Takeaways From Miami Heat's Victory Sunday Against The Atlanta Hawks

Behind Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat won their third straight game

The short-handed Miami Heat improved their road record to 2-7 as they beat the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday 106-98.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-Bam Adebayo has officially shut down the critics. After months of being criticized for his lack of productivity on the offensive end, Adebayo showed he can be a two-way player. He finished with 32 points, marking his second straight game with 30 or more points and his third of the season. Adebayo also surpassed 5,000 career points. The Heat have won every game he scores at least 30.

-Tyler Herro continues to expand his basketball abilities. He had 11 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, his first triple-double of his career. The versatility overshadowed him going 0 for 8 from the 3-point line.

-Dewayne Dedmon was productive off the bench. He had 13 points and even knocked down a 3-pointer.

-Herro and Adebayo connected on three alley-oops, showing the chemistry between them. It would be a stretch to call them one of the best duos in the league right now but they could find themselves in the conversation if this keeps up.

-Caleb Martin continues to shine as a starter. He finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block.

-The Heat’s game plan was perfect coming into the game. They clogged the paint against one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league. The result was Atlanta making just 10 of 36 from the arc.

