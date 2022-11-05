Skip to main content

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's 101-99 Loss To The Indiana Pacers

The Heat's two-game win streak comes to an end against the Pacers

The Miami Heat were unable to produce a three-game win streak as they fell to the Indiana Pacers 101-99 on Friday night.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

STRUS SHINES AS A STARTER

With Jimmy Butler still out with a hip injury, Max Strus got his third start of the season. This time, he had arguably his best game. He finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

ADEBAYO CONFIDENCE GROWS

While he had a quiet night defensively, he amped up his offense a bit. There were moments when he took over point guard duties and brought the ball up even driving to the basket. He took more mid range jump shots than usual and even attempted a 3-pointer, although it didn’t go in.

HEAT’S DEFENSE IMPROVES

They had arguably their best defensive game of the season, particularly in the second half. Not only did they get 10 steals but they contested shots and deflected a lot of passes. The only thing that didn’t stand out was their ability to rack up fast break points.

SLOW NIGHT FOR LOWRY

Kyle Lowry never seemed to find his touch. He finished with 10 points, with seven coming from the foul line. He shot 1 of 9 from the field. 

HERRO CONTINUES TO IMPRESS

Tyler Herro continues to show why he deserved more money. He didn’t have a great shooting night but he did finish with 29 points and two steals.

HERRO SEEMS TO BE THE GUY

 After he hit a controversial winning 3-pointer in Wednesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, the Heat trusted Herro with the ball in the final possession. Even though he wasn’t able to duplicate the same result, it’s safe to say Herro will be their go-to guy when the game is on the line.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

