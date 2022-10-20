Takeaways From The Miami Heat's 116-108 Loss To The Chicago Bulls

The Miami Heat started the new season with a roster similar to last year’s, with hopes of finishing the same way or even better. Unfortunately, the Heat didn’t start the same way as they lost to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday 116-108.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

TYLER HERRO’S REINTRODUCTION

Herro showed he deserved every penny of his contract extension. After an unimpressive performance in last year's playoffs, Herro scored 23 points on 53 percent shooting. He connected on four of his eight attempted 3-pointers. He also had six rebounds and two steals.

BUTLER STILL HAS GAS

Before the season started, pundits were examining Butler and his future in the NBA. Butler, 33, was starting to get written off due to his age and miles on his legs. Butler looked like a revamped superstar as he opened the season with 24 points. Even though 14 of those points came from the free throw line, his shot selection was good. He shot 5 of 11 from the field. His defense was also good as he deflected a couple of balls and recovered one.

BOARDS ARE VITAL

The Heat were limited to eight offensive rebounds, allowing the Bulls to grab 34 defensive rebounds. They weren’t able to box out the way they have been known to do.

ROBINSON INCHING BACK

Duncan Robinson was another Heat guard looking to bounce back. However, he only scored five points off the bench.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson