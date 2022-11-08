Skip to main content

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss Against The Portland Trail Blazers

The Heat blew a late lead in Monday's loss at home

The Miami Heat lost for a second straight time as they blow a huge lead to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday 110-107.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

LACK OF HUSTLE AT THE START

The Heat failed to get out on transition fast enough in the first half, allowing the Trail Blazers to score 13 fastbreak points. The Heat picked it up in the second half, though.

LOWRY HAS A SOLID GAME

Kyle Lowry continues to prove haters wrong as he puts on another unexpected performance. He finished with 15 points but it wasn’t what stood out. He shot the ball extremely well and recorded four 3-pointers, just the second most this season.

HEAT MIGHT HAVE ANOTHER HERO

It’s clear Tyler Herro is the guy the Heat trust in the last seconds of a tight game. But Max Strus, his replacement while Herro was out with an ankle injury, knocked down a corner 3-pointer that was contested by Anfernee Simons. Unfortunately, Josh Hart knocked down a wide-open corner 3-pointer on the other end as time expired, giving the Trail Blazers the win. Still, it showed the Heat might have another player they can rely on in close games.

