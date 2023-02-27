Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Loss Saturday To The Charlotte Hornets

The Heat are now 0-2 after the All-Star break

The Miami Heat are now on their second four-game losing streak of the season after falling to the Charlotte Hornets.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-Tyler Herro had one of his best games. He finished with 33 points, the most since Dec. 15 when he scored a career-high 41. He also had six 3-pointers, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block.

-After going scoreless in his debut, Kevin Love finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds. He also had three 3-pointers in the first half but shot just 36 percent from the field the entire game.

-While the Hornets bench was productive, the Heat struggled. Cody Zeller and Caleb Martin were the only players to score, combining for just 10 points. Victor Oladipo’s efforts have been concerning, though. After having an impressive start to his season, he failed to score in double-figures for the fourth straight game.

-The Hornets scored 50 points in the paint but it was rookie Mark Williams who led them with 18 points and 20 rebounds, both career-highs.

-The Heat are in a tough situation after this loss. They haven’t won a game since All-Star break and play their next three against playoff contenders. Tyler Herro discussed their situation in the postgame interview.

“This is a point in the year where we can either come together or we can go away and split,” he said.

