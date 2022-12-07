Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To The Detroit Pistons Tuesday

The Miami Heat once again give up another lead as they allow the Detroit Pistons to come back and blow them out 116-96.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-Victor Oladipo, who was out with a left knee injury, has finally returned to action for the first time this season. He played a decent game off the bench for someone who hasn’t been on the court for a while. He scored nine points but his shooting wasn’t all the way there. There didn’t seem to be any restrictions on his minutes as he played 18 minutes. This was the 13th game he played with the Heat in his two years with them.

-Tyler Herro finished with 34 points but that isn’t what stood out. He is now becoming more comfortable with being an isolation player. In the beginning of his career, he is more known for taking catch-and-shoot open 3-pointers. Now, he is taking the challenge given to him by his defenders, even taking them to the rim and making the shot.

-The Heat had trouble defending the pick-and-roll. The Pistons were able to get nine easy points off of screens which were mainly set by Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart.

-The Heat have become known for blowing leads this year and this game was no different. The Heat held an 11-point lead at one point in the game but allowed the Pistons to come back, giving them their second-largest loss this season.

-Nikola Jovic played in his first game since being sent on a G-League assignment. He only spent nine minutes on the court but was really impressive. He had five points on 50 percent shooting. He also had a 3-pointer.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com