Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss To The Toronto Raptors

The Miami Heat fail to build a winning streak after they fell to the Toronto Raptors on Monday 98-90.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

TYLER HERRO GOES ABOVE AND BEYOND

Herro continues to show why he deserved a pay raise this offseason. Coming into the game averaging 20 points, he scored 22 points while grabbing 15 rebounds, which tied his career-high.

SCREENS ARE VITAL

The Heat are one of the teams in the league who are known for their high pick-and-roll plays, mainly set up by center Bam Adebayo. On Monday, Adebayo set four screens, which led to 11 points.

COULDN’T STOP THE BREAK

The Raptors come into the game as one of the best teams in the league in terms of fast-break points. On Monday, the Heat failed to limit the Raptors’ fast-break opportunities, allowing them to score 27 easy points.

STRUS ISN’T READY FOR A STARTING ROLE…YET

Max Strus filled in for the suspended Caleb Martin at the forward position. However, he didn’t play at his best. He only had six points and six rebounds in 30 minutes. He missed all eight of his three-point attempts.

FOURTH QUARTER TROUBLE

The Heat had arguably their worst fourth-quarter performance of the season. Butler, who scored 21 points in the first three quarters, played just six minutes in the fourth. Herro also played just two minutes, leading to the Raptors outscoring the Heat 27-14.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES



Erik Spoelstra explains the reason for starting Tyler Herro. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson