Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Loss Wednesday To Los Angeles Lakers

With LeBron James sidelined, the Miami Heat hoped to grab a third straight win.

But it didn’t happen. Bam Adebayo’s 30-point double-double wasn’t enough to get the win Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-Adebayo is on a roll lately. It was third straight 30-point game and fifth straight time he scored at least 20. He also had 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals, and three blocks.

-After a rough night on Monday, Jimmy Butler bounced back. He finished with 27 points, scoring 13 of them in the third quarter. He shot 50 percent from the field and even had a couple rare 3-pointers.

-Tyler Herro struggled, finishing with only nine points. It ended a 10-game streak of scoring in double-digits. He shot 28 percent from the field and only hit one of his five 3-point attempts.

-Victor Oladipo continues to show signs of improvement. He led the Heat bench with 12 points, marking his third straight game with double-digit points.

-Kyle Lowry had 11 points but his lack of defense stood out. He allowed Dennis Schroder to score a season-high 32 points in easy ways. “They were rolling,” Lowry said, who had 11 points. “They were confident in what they were doing. We were a little bit of a step slow tonight.”

-The Heat were once again slowed down in their season progress. It was the second straight time they had a two-game win streak broken up. “It's been extremely disappointing every time we get a little bit of footing on the season, and then we have a disappointing loss,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “That's what this was tonight, but you have to credit the Lakers. They played with a great motor, with spirit with their guys out. We've had some wins like that as well, where we've had guys out and you can catch a team.”

