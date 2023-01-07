Skip to main content
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler explains where his defensive tenacity came from
Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against Phoenix Suns

The Heat defeated Suns 104-96 Friday in Phoenix

In this story:

Miami Heat
Phoenix Suns
Victor Oladipo had his best game this season while the Miami Heat avoided a second straight loss. He had 26 points to help them beat the Phoenix Suns, who are still missing Devin Booker due to a groin injury.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-Lately, Oladipo had been standing by his “Revenge Tour” comments. His 26 points off the bench is not only a season-high for him but it was his second 20-point game this season.

“He's been getting more comfortable, more confident and getting his legs under him,” Heat coach Erik Spolestra said about Oladipo. “He's a big-time X-factor for us on both sides of the floor.” He later added, “We haven't forgotten who he was. We just enjoy being on this journey with him.”

-With Tyler Herro out with a back injury, Max Strus got his 21st start of the season and he didn’t disappoint. He had 19 points which included five 3-pointers.

“There are some good things happening,” Spolestra said. “And that's with a lot of moving parts, guys in and out of the lineup. More than anything, I respect that our guys are not making excuses for the moving parts.”

-Bam Adebayo didn’t make the top 10 in All-Star votes for the East’s frontcourt. And he took it personally. He recorded 21 points and 11 rebounds, giving him his third straight double-double. He also had two assists, two steals, and a block.

-With Caleb Martin out with a quad injury, Haywood Highsmith got his fifth start of the season. He was held scoreless for the 12th time this season. He did, however, have seven rebounds and two steals.

-After a nine-point game by Jimmy Butler on Monday, he recorded a second straight 20-point game. He had 20 but got ten of them from the free throw line. He also had five rebounds, six assists and two steals.

