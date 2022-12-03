Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against The Boston Celtics

With Jimmy Butler back in the lineup, the Heat top the Celtics in overtime

The Miami Heat get their revenge against the Boston Celtics as they beat them in overtime on Friday 120-116.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-Jimmy Butler’s didn't miss a step in his first game back from his ankle injury. He finished with 25 points and 15 rebounds. The rebounds were his highest since Mar. 21, 2021 when grabbing 15 against the Indiana Pacers.

- Butler showed he could still be trusted in clutch situation. In overtime, he nailed a stepback jumper over Al Horford to seal the game. This one might have been personal for him since he came up short against the Celtics in last year's Eastern Conference finals. Butler missed a late 3-pointer in Game 7 that would have put them ahead.

- Jayson Tatum finally cooled off. After scoring a season-high 49 points on Wednesday, he had just 14 points on 27 percent shooting. He scored just five in the first half because of early foul trouble.

-Bam Adebayo continued his recent tear. He finished with a team-high 28 points.

-Tyler Herro got his shooting form back. After three low-scoring games, he shot 52 percent from the field and 60 percent from the 3-point line. He finished with 26 points and six 3-pointers.

-Caleb Martin is the power forward for the Heat for now. When Butler came back from the injury, the Heat took Max Strus out of the starting lineup and kept Martin in. Strus scored four points off the bench while Martin had 10. This move might be frowned upon by Heat fans in the future.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Jimmy Butler expected back Friday against Celtics. CLICK HERE

Jae Crowder once again linked with the Heat. CLICK HERE

Haywood Highsmith stating his case to stay in rotation. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com