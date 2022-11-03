Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against The Sacramento Kings

The Miami Heat started their first win streak of the season as they defeated the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday 110-107.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

ADEBAYO IS MORE CONFIDENT

While there are fans who criticize Bam Adebayo for his lack of offense, he is becoming more confident offensively. Aside from finishing the game with 20 points, there were a few instances where he partially took over point guard duties while bringing the ball up the court. It shows he is gaining more confidence with the ball in his hands.

MONK IS TOO QUICK

Malik Monk was a handful for the Heat off the bench. He scored 19 points but the major factor for him was his speed. In the second half (particularly in the third quarter), Monk was dashing all over the court while Max Strus and Tyler Herro struggled to keep up. It ultimately resulted in two easy 3-pointers.

LOWRY CONTINUES TO SHOW UP

Since his critical showcase against the Toronto Raptors on Oct. 24, Kyle Lowry has increased his performance offensively. He finished with a season-high 22 points, marking his fifth consecutive game with double-digit points, the most since Mar. 2022.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE SHOW

Both Adebayo and Tyler Herro recorded 20-point double-doubles, marking the second time this season the Heat had two players finish with double-doubles in the same game.

STRUS IN FOR BUTLER

While Jimmy Butler was out with a hip injury, Max Strus started in place of him. Even though he scored just 10 points, he had a solid shooting performance as he shot 57 percent from the field and knocked down two 3-pointers.

HERRO DOES MORE

Although Herro is a shooting guard, he is taking on more responsibility. He finished with 12 rebounds and three blocks. He also drove to the basket often. This season, he averaging a career-high six rebounds. What makes it more impressive is he is performing at a high-level just a day after getting poked in the eye while playing the Golden State Warriors, causing him to temporarily lose his vision.

HERRO BALL

After a back-and-forth game, Herro showed once again why he deserves the big bucks. In the fourth quarter alone, Herro scored a team-high 13 points but the most important shot was the clutch 3-pointer he shot over Terence Davis with three seconds left. It ultimately led to the Heat winning the game.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson