Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against The Toronto Raptors

The Miami Heat are back in the win column after defeating the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night, 112-109.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

BAM ADEBAYO’S INCONSISTENCY CONTINUES

After a 19 point performance on Friday, Adebayo scored just ten points on Saturday while playing 35 minutes. While being more known for his defensive presence, he finishes the game without a steal or a block for the first time this season.

TEMPERS FLARE

Both the Raptors and Heat have suffered slow starts this season, leaving them mentally frustrated. However, the frustration showed in the game when Christian Koloko and Caleb Martin got into a huge brawl which spilled into the crowd. The brawl ultimately led to both Koloko and Martin getting ejected.

MAX STRUS WANTS A HUGE CONTRACT

Strus is in the last year of his two-year contract with the Heat. On May 21, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young mentioned on Twitter Strus deserves a huge contract and apparently, Strus agrees. On Saturday, he recorded 20 points on 57 percent shooting from the field. On Wednesday, he scored 22 points against the Chicago Bulls. He is also averaging two 3-pointers.

LIMIT VANVLEET

It’s clear Pascal Siakam is the face of the Raptors franchise but VanVleet also plays a huge part in their success. On Saturday, though, he was kept to just seven points. The reason for it might have been the foul trouble he found himself in. In just the first half, he had four fouls.

