Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after Wednesday's win against the Washington Wizards

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Against the Washington Wizards

The Heat snap a four-game losing skid behind Kyle Lowry's 28 points
The Miami Heat finally broke out of his losing slump with a Wednesday win over the Washington Wizards 113-105.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-After a slow start to the season, Kyle Lowry has turned it up and is having his best season as a Heat player. After a  28-point performance against the Wizards, he is now averaging 15 points. It’s a huge improvement from last year when he averaged 13 points. He also had five 3-pointers, two of them coming from close to the Heat logo.

-Tyler Herro is finally back. After missing eight games due to an ankle injury, it was announced before the game Herro would be on the court. He didn’t miss a step, either. He scored 17 points while shooting well.

-On Saturday, fans on Twitter debated whether Lowry and Herro can co-exist on the court. This game might have ended the debate for now. They scored a combined 45 points while hitting five 3-pointers each. Herro also had three assists after fans criticized him for not passing. 

-The Heat were solid from the 3-point line. They tied their season of 16 3-pointers in a game for the third time this season. It was also their second straight game with 10 or more 3-pointers.

-This win bumps coach Erik Spoelstra past Mike Fratello for No. 22 in all-time regular season wins. What makes it even more impressive is the amount of time it took. Spoelstra did it in 15 years while Fratello coached for 16.

