Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Saturday Against Milwaukee Bucks

Behind Gabe Vincent's 27 points, the Heat defeat the Bucks for the second time in three days

Just two days after beating the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miami Heat took a 2-0 lead in the season series on Saturday.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-Gabe Vincent had another big game. After scoring a career-high 28 points, he finished with 27 (21 in the first half). With his performance level increasing, the Heat may have to reconsider Kyle Lowry as the starter. Lowry missed the last three games with a knee injury.

-Victor Oladipo is getting back to his old self. He led all reserves with 20 points on 47 percent shooting. He has now scored double-digit points in seven of his last eight games.

-With Tyler Herro out a fourth straight game due to an Achilles injury, Max Strus took his place again. But he wasn't very effective. He finished with just 10 points on 27 percent shooting.

-Haywood Highsmith got his ninth start of the season but he hasn’t been as great as fans hoped. He finished with just eight points, giving him his third straight game with just single-digit points.

