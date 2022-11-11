Skip to main content

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Thursday Against The Charlotte Hornets

The Heat were able to hold off the Hornets in overtime, improving to 5-7
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Miami Heat snap a two-game skid as they pull out an overtime win against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday 117-112.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

BUTLER TAKES OVER

Jimmy Butler was all over the place. He nearly recorded his first triple-double of the season. He finished with 35 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists, and two steals but his highlight plays came near the end of regulation. He scored eight straight points at the end of the fourth quarter to help force overtime. He had a chance to hit the winning shot but his jumper from the baseline bounced off the time. 

ADEBAYO IS MORE CONFIDENT

This might be Bam Adebayo’s breakout season in terms of confidence. Once again, he showed more confidence with being the primary ball-handler at times. He brought the ball up a few times in the second half and took on more point guards by the ball. He also took a few rare jump shots.

POOR 3-POINT SHOOTING NIGHT

The Heat had one of their worst 3-point shooting nights this season, making just 10 of 36 (27 percent) from the arc. It was only slightly better than the 23 percent they shot against the Toronto Raptors Oct. 24. 

THE BENCH SHINES

The Heat entered with one of the worst benches in the league, but they showed otherwise. Dewayne Dedmon, Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent combined for 33 bench points. They were the only reserves to play.  

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

