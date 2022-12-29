Takeaways From The Miami Heat's Victory Wednesday Against Los Angeles Lakers

The Heat move above .500 for the second time this season

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' 27 points weren’t enough against the Miami Heat Wednesday.

Behind Jimmy Butler, the Heat won their second straight game and moved above .500 for the second time this season.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-After missing Monday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler returned with a strong performance. He finished with 27 points, five rebounds, four assists, and six steals. It was the third six-steal game this season.

-With Kyle Lowry out due to personal reasons, Gabe Vincent didn't disappoint in his first start of the season. He scored 12 points while hitting two 3-pointers. Vincent is still working his way back from a knee injury.

-The Heat’s bench is ranked 29th in the NBA in points per game. They were quiet again, combining for just 19 points. Orlando Robinson, Nikola Jovic and Haywood Highsmith were held scoreless.

-After a rough shooting night from the 3-point line on Monday, Tyler Herro bounced back by hitting three 3-pointers. He finished with 18 points.

-This win is arguably the most satisfying one for the Heat this season. Not only is it their second straight one but it was against a non-playoff team. They have had issues closing out games against such teams. The 14-point final margin is the largest this season.

