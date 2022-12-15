Takeaways From Wednesday's Miami Heat Victory Against The Oklahoma City Thunder

The Heat have now won two straight after defeating the Thunder

The Miami Heat are off to a 2-0 start to their four-game road trip after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 110-108 Wednesday.

Here are some major takeaways from the game:

-Tyler Herro once again proved he can be trusted in clutch situations. He capped a 35-point night with the winning shot over Aaron Wiggins with 4.9 seconds. Herro waved goodbye to the Thunder crowd while hopping back to the other side of the court.

-This was arguably Herro's best shooting night this season and possibly his career. He shot 52 percent from the field and had a career-high nine 3-pointers. He shot 52 percent from the 3-point line, making 9 of 17.

-Victor Oladipo is continuing to work his way back to becoming a key contributor. He scored a season-high 12 points off the bench in his fifth game back from a knee injury. He also had four rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

-This season has not been exactly what Duncan Robinson has hoped for himself but he had a strong game off the bench. He scored 14 points while hitting four 3-pointers. It was the most points he had since the Heat’s win over the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 10.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat struggling in games against losing teams. CLICK HERE

Defense becoming an issue for Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler frustrated with team's lack of consistency. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson. You can also check out his personal blog https://allball30.wordpress.com