The Miami Heat Began Week Against Trae Young And End It Versus Luka Doncic, Two Players Forever Linked

Young and Doncic were traded for each other in the 2018 NBA draft

Nearly five years ago, the Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks pulled off one of the most memorable trades in NBA history.

And this week the Miami Heat get the opportunity to face both players involved in a span of five days. After playing Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks Monday, they face the Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks.

The trade was so special that ESPN did a feature on it when Young and Doncic squared off Wednesday in Dallas. Doncic won the individual competition with 30 points but Young's team left with a 130-122 victory.

Some have said the Mavericks got the better of the trade because is among the league's top five players. He is the NBA's No. 1 scorer this season at 33.7 points a game and considered a generational player.

Young isn't too far behind, though. In 2021, he led the Hawks to the Eastern Conference finals. They lost to the Milwaukee Bucks but were expected to become the team in the East. That has yet to happen and now management is considering breaking up the team.

The same is likely to happen if the Mavericks are unable to provide Doncic with a strong supporting cast. They lost to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors in last year's Western Conference finals.

Regardless of what happens, the Heat get to face both in the same week, which should provide opportunity to see where the team stands.

