A Look At The Miami Heat's Playoffs Success During The Dolphins' 22-year Drought

This day 22 years ago marks the last time the Miami Dolphins had postseason success when they defeated the Indianapolis Colts in overtime.

The Dolphins appeared in just four playoff games since 2000, getting outscored by an average margin of 20 points. They have a chance to make the playoffs this season with a win against the New England Patriots and a Jets loss/tie. It would be their second playoff berth since 2016, and their third since 2008.

The Heat have clearly been the better South Florida sports team during the Dolphins' drought, winning three championships in six NBA Finals appearances. They won the Southeast Division 11 times while the Dolphins have won the AFC East twice during the period.

In addition, the Heat have only missed the playoffs six times. They have been a contender even in the years they fall short of the Finals. Over this span, they boasted players like Alonzo Mourning, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and several other Hall of Famers. The Heat had consecutive Hall of Fame coaches in Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra while the Dolphins are on their 11th with Mike McDaniels.

Aside from 2008 and 2016, this was the first season where the Dolphins made more noise than the Heat among Miami sports fans. However, the Dolphins are on a four-game losing streak, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s MVP case has shattered. Tagovailoa has thrown six touchdowns to five interceptions over this span. He also sustained another concussion against the Green Bay Packers, putting his future in jeopardy.

