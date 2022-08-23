Skip to main content

Three Memorable Moments Against The Miami Heat On What Would've Been Kobe Bryant's 44th Birthday

A look at some of the late Kobe Bryant's highlights against the Heat

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant would have turned 44 today. 

Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna in January 2020 but the NBA world took time to remember his  greatness. 

Among the flashbacks to appear were former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James singing “Happy Birthday” to Bryant when they were teammates on the 2008 USA Olympic team.

While many are still mourning over the passing of Bryant, this is also opportunity to celebrate what he did on the court. Here are some of his most prolific moments against the Heat:

-Game-winner on Dec. 4. 2009. 

Bryant’s final championship season was highlighted by clutch shots. He had seven game-winners during the 2009-10 season, including one over Dwyane Wade. Bryant finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

-The 42-point game on Dec. 25, 2004

While the 2004 season was a disappointment for the Lakers, Bryant continued to impress. The headliner was Bryant facing former Lakers teammate Shaquille O'Neal. Bryant had 42 points, six assists and three minutes in 50 minutes. 

    -Takings for nearly two hours after loss on March 10, 2011

    While the game wasn’t memorable for Bryant, his actions following were Despite scoring 24 points, Bryant went 8 of 21 from the field. After the game, Bryant skipped the team flight so he could stay on the court and work on his game. 

    Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.

