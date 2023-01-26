Time Running Out If Miami Heat Want To Make A Play For Jae Crowder?
All it took was a few emojis for Jae Crowder to let everyone know about his pending playing status.
Crowder has sat out all season while the Phoenix Suns search for a proper trade to get him to a new team. Three days ago, Crowder tweeted a pair of hourglasses and a clock to show how he felt during this waiting games.
Crowder, who played with the Miami Heat in 2019-20, has sought a trade since training camp. The Heat are among those who have expressed interest. The Milwaukee Bucks could also come into play, especially after the recent injury to forward Bobby Portis. Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports said the Bucks are still "in" on Crowder.
ESPN's Zach Lowe reported the Suns' asking price is two of these three options: a first-round pick, a good young player or a solid rotation player.
The Heat have all of those to choose from, including Duncan Robinson, Caleb Martin and rookie Nikola Jovic.
