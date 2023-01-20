Tony Dungy Situation Shows How NBA And Other Sports Are Divided On Abortion Issue

Dungy has taken backlash for attending March For Life, an anti-abortion movement

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy is in the news because of his stance on abortion.

On Friday, Dungy participated in the March For Life in Washington D.C. The gathering is an anti-abortion movement.

“Tomorrow Lauren and I will be in Washington DC attending the 2023 March For Life," Dungy tweeted Thursday night. "It will be my first time at the March and I’m looking forward to joining my friend @BenjaminSWatson and thousands of others who will be there to support those unborn babies who don’t have a choice."

Dungy has supporters and critics. Among those on the opposite side is the NBA, which had a strong stance last June when Roe v. Wade was overturned.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert released a joint statement on the subject, saying the leagues “believe that women should be able to make their own decisions concerning their health and future, and we believe that freedom should be protected. We will continue to advocate for gender and health equity, including ensuring our employees have access to reproductive health care, regardless of their location."

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem found himself in the debate 10 years ago after he revealed his wife, Faith, had an abortion before they were married. Haslem took plenty criticism.

“I am not a huge fan of abortion, but we both had sports careers, plus we could not financially handle a baby,” Haslem said in an interview with the New York Times in 2013.

