Too Early For Miami Heat To Panic After Season-Opening Loss

The Miami Heat are nowhere near hitting the panic button.

They know it's a long season and they will eventually figure it out. They played poorly in Wednesday's 116-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls but it's too early for making any judgments.

"It's the first game of the year," guard Max Strus said. "We're just still trying to figure out things. They went on a run. DeMar (DeRozan) was pretty unstoppable. But like I said, it's the first game of the year. We'll watch the film and get better from it."

With Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry struggling, the Heat were unable to keep pace despite 24 points from Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro's 23.

"It's Game One," Adebayo said. "We're going to watch film tomorrow. That's the things about the season, 82 games. Nothing but building blocks and solutions."

"I think we're trying to play a little faster," Strus said. "Even though we return a lot of guys, it's still different lineups, different guys playing together, getting to know each other again. It'll take a little bit of time but it will clock faster once we start playing more games."